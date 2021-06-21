JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.11 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $39,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $1,553,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 890,258 shares of company stock worth $54,895,625 and sold 679,822 shares worth $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.