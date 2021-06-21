JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.60 Million Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,416,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.33% of NuStar Energy worth $43,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.