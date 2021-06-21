Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.