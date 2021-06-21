Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 3,170 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 359.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $545.72. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.17 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,193 shares of company stock valued at $45,142,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.