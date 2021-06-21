Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,399,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $50.04.

