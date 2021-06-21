Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

