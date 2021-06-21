Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $163.31. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

