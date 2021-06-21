Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

Shares of GS traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.41. 18,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

