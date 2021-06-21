Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 614 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.25. 2,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

