Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $332,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $753.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

