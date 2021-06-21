Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “GBX 719” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 960.20 ($12.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,557,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,453. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,967.30.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

