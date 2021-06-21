Kepos Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of STWOU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

