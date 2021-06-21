Kepos Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,475 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.16% of Verb Technology worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verb Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Verb Technology Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

