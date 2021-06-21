Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

