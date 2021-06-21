Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 133,900 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $5,060,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000.

OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

