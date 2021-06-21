Kepos Capital LP Sells 589,016 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,016 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WPF stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

