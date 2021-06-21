Kepos Capital LP Takes $367,000 Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSSIU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $8,919,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,585,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

