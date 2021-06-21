Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $220,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

