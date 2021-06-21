KeyCorp Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

