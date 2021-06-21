KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,137 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $304.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.39. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

