KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $13.90 or 0.00042911 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $108.24 million and $14.36 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

