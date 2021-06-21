Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Tops $1.96 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $147.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00112196 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00140697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,368.00 or 1.00231731 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,600,942,259 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,930,994 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

