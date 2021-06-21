Korea Investment CORP Purchases 37,100 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.