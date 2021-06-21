Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 149,500 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $91.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
