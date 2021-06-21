Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 40.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

