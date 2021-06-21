Korea Investment CORP Sells 28,300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

