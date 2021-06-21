Korea Investment CORP Sells 89,533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89,533 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $877,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

