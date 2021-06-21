K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.13 ($13.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €12.60 ($14.82).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

