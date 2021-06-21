KZ Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,229.95 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.15 or 0.01791466 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000304 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

