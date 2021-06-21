Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 20198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

About Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

