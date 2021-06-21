Leisure Capital Management Acquires 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

