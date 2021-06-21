Leisure Capital Management Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

