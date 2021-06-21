Leisure Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $131.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

