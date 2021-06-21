Leisure Capital Management Has $825,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $364,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.