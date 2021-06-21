Leisure Capital Management Purchases 177 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $287.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

