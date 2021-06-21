Leisure Capital Management Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

