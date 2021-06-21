LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

