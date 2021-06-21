Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $141.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

