Leopold W. Montanaro Acquires 3,088 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 589,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

