Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.77 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

