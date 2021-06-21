Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $78.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.