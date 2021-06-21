Lido Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $248.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $253.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

