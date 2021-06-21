Lido Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 135.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,108,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,561,000 after purchasing an additional 288,712 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.07 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

