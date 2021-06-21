LikeCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,130.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $18.46 million and $31,130.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,822,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,403,135 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

