Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 282 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.93. The stock had a trading volume of 310,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

