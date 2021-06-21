Lincoln Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.97 on Monday, hitting $163.14. 90,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $167.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

