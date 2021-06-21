Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 413,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,829,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

