Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

