LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,019.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $12,019.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

