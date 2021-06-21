Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.14.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. 21,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,677. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

